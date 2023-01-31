 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Russell, Vernie, 96. Fort Gibson

Russell, Vernie, 96. Fort Gibson, accountant and a U.S. Army veteran. Died Thursday, January 26. Vernie will lie-in-state Wednesday, at Moore Southlawn Chapel in Tulsa. Funeral service is 10 am, Thursday, at Moore Southlawn. Moore Southlawn

