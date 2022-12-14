 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Russell, T. H. "Tom", 89. Tulsa, U.S. Army Veteran, Engineer & owner of Thomas Russell Company. Died Monday, December 12, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Parish of Christ the King. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

