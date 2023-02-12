Rupp, Rita, 83. Tulsa, Writer. Died Sunday, February 5. Visitation was held from 3-4 pm, Friday, February 10, at Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service Chapel. Celebration of life began at 4 pm, at Schaudt's. A private burial will be held later at Ft. Gibson National Cemetery. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service
