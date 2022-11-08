 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Ruess, Raymond J., 82. Tulsa, retired

Ruess, Raymond J., 82. Tulsa, retired Premium Financing Specialists Vice President of Information Systems. Died Saturday, November 5. Memorial Mass 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Church of the Resurrection. Ninde Brookside

