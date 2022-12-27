 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Rowe, Myrtle Marie, 100. Owasso, OK

Rowe, Myrtle Marie, 100. Owasso, OK, Bookkeeper. Died Thursday, December 22, 2022. Viewing will be 10AM-8PM, Thursday, with family greeting friends from 5-7PM, both at Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa. Funeral Service will be 2:00 P.M., Friday, at Moore's Southlawn Chapel. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home

