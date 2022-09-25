 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rowe, Mary Elizabeth, 77

From the Tulsa neighbors: Obituaries for September 26 series
  • Updated
  • 0

Rowe, Mary Elizabeth, 77. Tulsa, OK, Medical Transcriptionist. Died Thursday, September 22, 2022. Funeral Service will be 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, Tulsa.. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home - 918-663-2233

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert