Routh, Irene, 80. Tulsa, Retired: New Ca

Routh, Irene, 80. Tulsa, Retired: New Car Inventory, Chris Nikel. Died Thursday, November 10. Visitation: 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Thursday, Nov. 17. Funeral: 1:00 pm, Friday, Nov. 18, both in Moore's Eastlawn Chapel, Tulsa, OK. Moore's Eastlawn

