Rounds, Janice, 79. Owasso, OK, Manager

Rounds, Janice, 79. Owasso, OK, Manager at United Refining Company. Died Monday, November 7. Celebration of Life at 3 PM on Sunday at Dighton-Moore Funeral Service in Owasso. Dighton-Moore Funeral Service

