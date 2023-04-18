Roselle, Donald "Don", 79. Jenks, Retired Manager and United States Army Veteran. Died Friday, April 14. Visitation: 4 - 7 pm, Thursday, April 20; Service: 2 pm, Friday, April 21, Floral Haven Rose Chapel, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Floral Haven Funeral Home
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.