Rosebery-Foxworth, Mary, 72. Jenks, retired Adult Career Counselor . Died 12/30/2022. Memorial service 2:00p.m., Friday at MMS-Payne Funeral Home Chapel, Claremore.. MMS-Payne Funeral Home & Cremation Service

