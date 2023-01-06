 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rose, Ann, 76. Tulsa, Homemaker. Died

  • 0

Rose, Ann, 76. Tulsa, Homemaker. Died Tuesday, January 3. Funeral Service 2PM Saturday, Cornerstone Church, Tulsa, Ok. Moore's Rosewood Chapel

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert