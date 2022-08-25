 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Ronnie David Lowther, Tulsa

  • Updated
  • 0

Tulsa. Lowther, Ronnie David, 81. Died Friday, August 12. Memorial services will be held Saturday, at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church Please send flowers directly to the church.

