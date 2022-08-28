 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Rondoni, Lois, 88

From the Tulsa neighbors: Obituaries for August 29 series
Tulsa. Rondoni, Lois, 88. Domestic Engineer. Died Sunday, August 21. A private family service will be held at a later date. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service

