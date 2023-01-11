 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Romine, Jane D, 90. Tulsa, retired

Romine, Jane D, 90. Tulsa, retired Citgo administrative assistant. Died January 8, 2023. Sunday 3 -5 PM Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel. Funeral Mass Monday 10 AM, Christ the King Church. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel

