 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rollins, Ronald Lee, 69. Tulsa

  • 0

Rollins, Ronald Lee, 69. Tulsa, mechanical engineer for City of Tulsa. Died Sunday, December 11. Private family service. Moore's Memory Chapel

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert