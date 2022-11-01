Rolinski, Joseph "Joe", 87 years. Tulsa, Retired Corps of Engineers Supply Officer and Retired U.S Army Sergeant First Class. Died Saturday, October 29. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Graveside service will be 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, at Ft. Gibson National Cemetery. A rosary service will be 5:30 p.m., Monday, at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs
