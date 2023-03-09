Rogers, Donna J., 77. Tulsa, retired Forrest Manor Nursing Center health care assistant. Died Monday, March 6. Family receiving friends 5-7 pm, Thursday, with the funeral service being held 10 am, Friday, both at Ninde Brookside Funeral Home and Chapel. Ninde Brookside
