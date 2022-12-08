 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Rogers, Clifford W., 71. Broken Arrow

Rogers, Clifford W., 71. Broken Arrow, Chef. Died Saturday, December 3. Service 10:00 A.M. Friday at Ninde Brookside Chapel with interment 3:00 P.M. Friday at Fairlawn Cemetery, Cushing, OK. Ninde Brookside

