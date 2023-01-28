 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Roe, Brenda Gail (Huckleby), 70. Skiatoo

Roe, Brenda Gail (Huckleby), 70. Skiatook, travel agent. Died Tuesday, January 24. Viewing/Visitation, Sunday, 1-6 pm, Johnson Funeral Home, Sperry. Funeral Service, Monday, 10 am, Eastside Baptist Church, Collinsville. Johnson, Sperry

