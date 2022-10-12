Rodriguez, Jeanne, 66. Coweta Resident, Former Nowata Resident, Dental Assistant. Died Sunday, October 9. Vistitation Thursday, from 5-7p.m., Benjamin Funeral Chapel. Service Friday, 10a.m., Benjamin Funeral Chapel, Interment following Nowata Relocated Cemetery. Benjamin Funeral Service
