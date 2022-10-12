 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rodriguez, Jeanne, 66. Coweta Resident,

  • 0

Rodriguez, Jeanne, 66. Coweta Resident, Former Nowata Resident, Dental Assistant. Died Sunday, October 9. Vistitation Thursday, from 5-7p.m., Benjamin Funeral Chapel. Service Friday, 10a.m., Benjamin Funeral Chapel, Interment following Nowata Relocated Cemetery. Benjamin Funeral Service

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert