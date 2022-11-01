Rodgers , Robert Jr., 80. Sapulpa, refrigeration, United States Army Veteran. Died Friday, October 28, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday, Novemer 2nd from 5-7pm at Smith Funeral Home in Sapulpa, OK Services will be on Thursday, November 3rd at 1:00pm at Pickett Prairie Baptist Church in Sapulpa, OK. Smith Funeral Home
