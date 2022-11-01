 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rodgers , Robert Jr., 80. Sapulpa

  • 0

Rodgers , Robert Jr., 80. Sapulpa, refrigeration, United States Army Veteran. Died Friday, October 28, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday, Novemer 2nd from 5-7pm at Smith Funeral Home in Sapulpa, OK Services will be on Thursday, November 3rd at 1:00pm at Pickett Prairie Baptist Church in Sapulpa, OK. Smith Funeral Home

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert