 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rodenmayer, Phillip Cameron, 82. Tulsa,

  • 0

Rodenmayer, Phillip Cameron, 82. Tulsa, Supervisor Southwestern Bell; U.S. Army Veteran. Died Sunday, October 30. Celebration of Life Service 3:00 pm, Monday, November 7th at Floral Haven Chapel. Floral Haven Funeral Home

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert