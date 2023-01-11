 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Roden, Sr, Frankie, 78. Glenpool

Roden, Sr, Frankie, 78. Glenpool, Pipeline Machinist. Died 01/07/2023. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 2pm at Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery, Sand Springs OK.

