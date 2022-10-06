 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Robl, Terry, 65. Broken Arrow, Dietary Supervisor at Hillcrest Medical Center, Tulsa. Died Monday, October 3. Visitation on Friday, 6:00-8:00 pm. Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, 1:00 pm both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Hayhurst

