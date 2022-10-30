 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Robinson, David, 64. Tulsa, Cook. Died Sunday, October 23. Visitation will be held on Monday, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., at Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, 11 a.m., at Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Memorial Chapel followed by interment at Green Acres Memorial Gardens. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home

