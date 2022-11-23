 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Tulsa World is partnering with Grigsby's Carpet Tile & Hardwood who will sponsor 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Roberts, Edward Vaden, 88. Tulsa, Dentis

  • 0

Roberts, Edward Vaden, 88. Tulsa, Dentist. Died Thursday, November 17th. Funeral Service, 1:00 P.M., Friday at Redeemer Church 5415 East 101st Street, Tulsa, OK. Moore's Southlawn Chapel (918) 663-2233

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert