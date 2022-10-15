 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Roberts, Donald, 90. Jenks, Salesman

Roberts, Donald, 90. Jenks, Salesman and retired Army veteran. Died Wednesday, October 12. Viewing 1 - 7 p.m., Monday with family present from 5 - 7 p.m. Service 10 a.m., Tuesday, Jenks First Baptist Church. Hargrove-Marker Funeral & Cremation Service

