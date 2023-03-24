Richie, James "Jay", 77. Sapulpa, machinist and US Marine Veteran. Died Tuesday, March 21. Funeral Services will be at 2:30 pm, on Monday, March 27, at Community Freewill Baptist Church in Kiefer with interment in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation is on Sunday from 1-5 pm, at Green Hill Funeral Home. Green Hill Funeral Home - Sapulpa
