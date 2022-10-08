 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Richardson, Ordieth June "Glasco", 86

Richardson, Ordieth June "Glasco", 86. Tulsa, Homemaker. Died Sunday, October 2. Funeral Service: Saturday, 10 a.m., Berryhill Baptist Church. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home

