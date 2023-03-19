Richardson Jr., Carl, 95. Broken Arrow, Accountant and U. S. Navy Veteran. Died Tuesday, March 14. Visitation: 5 - 7 pm, Tuesday, March 21, at Floral Haven Funeral Home. Funeral Service: 3 pm, Wednesday, March 22, at Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, 6500 S. 129th E. Ave., Broken Arrow, OK 74012. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, OK
