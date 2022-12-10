 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rhodes, Richard Paul, 82. Formerly of

  • 0

Rhodes, Richard Paul, 82. Formerly of Tulsa, OK passed away in Granby, MO, Heliarc Welder/US Army Veteran. Died Sunday, December 4, 2022. Funeral Service will be 11:00 A.M., Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Moore's Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home - 918-663-2233

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert