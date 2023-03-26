Rhodes, Loretta Mary, 90. Tulsa, Newspaper Advertising. Died Monday, March 20. Visitation 6-8 pm, Tuesday, March 28, Moore's Rosewood Chapel, Tulsa, Ok. Funeral Service, 10:30 am, Wednesday, March 29, Winnetka Heights Baptist, Tulsa, Ok. Moore's Rosewood Chapel
