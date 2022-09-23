 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Rex, Jennifer Ellen, 69

From the Tulsa neighbors: Obituaries for September 23 series
  • Updated
  • 0

Rex, Jennifer Ellen, 69. Tulsa, Real Estate Broker. Died Tuesday, September 20. Celebration of Life Service will be 3:00 pm, Friday, September 30th at Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel. Floral Haven Funeral Home

