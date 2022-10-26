 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Reid, Shirley Ione, 87. Dallas, Homemake

  • 0

Reid, Shirley Ione, 87. Dallas, Homemaker. Died Wednesday, October 19. Visitation will be Thursday, from 5pm-8pm at Resthaven Funeral Home, 500 SW 104th Street, Oklahoma City, OK. Graveside services for the immediate family will be held on Friday, at Resthaven Cemetery. Resthaven Funeral Home

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert