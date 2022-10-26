Reid, Shirley Ione, 87. Dallas, Homemake

Reid, Shirley Ione, 87. Dallas, Homemaker. Died Wednesday, October 19. Visitation will be Thursday, from 5pm-8pm at Resthaven Funeral Home, 500 SW 104th Street, Oklahoma City, OK. Graveside services for the immediate family will be held on Friday, at Resthaven Cemetery. Resthaven Funeral Home
