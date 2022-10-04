 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Reeves, Shawn, 60. Enid, Supervisor, UPS

  • 0

Reeves, Shawn, 60. Enid, Supervisor, UPS. Died Thursday, August 29. Memorial Services will be held 10:00 am, Thursday, at the First United Methodist Church, Enid. Brown-Cummings Funeral Home

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert