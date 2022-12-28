 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Reese, Harold, 79. Wagoner, Retired Tuls

  • 0

Reese, Harold, 79. Wagoner, Retired Tulsa Fireman . Died Sunday, December 25. 2:00 pm, Thursday, December 29, at Shipman Funeral Home Chapel in Wagoner, OK. Shipman Funeral Home & Crematory

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert