Reed, Wilma, 79. Tulsa, OK, Foster Paren

Reed, Wilma, 79. Tulsa, OK, Foster Parent. Died Wednesday, November 23. Visitation will be held Sunday, from 12-5 PM at Floral Haven Funeral Home Funeral services will be held Monday, at 12:30 PM at Floral Haven Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Floral Haven Memorial Gardens. Floral Haven Funeral Home

