Reed, Mary Jane, 85. Cleveland, Onwer Operator of Red Dot Motor Supply. Died Friday, October 14. Visitation will be held Wednesday, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Service will be held 2:00 pm Thursday, at Chapman-Black Funeral Home Chapel in Cleveland, OK. Chapman-Black Funeral Home

