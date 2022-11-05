 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Redmond, Patricia, 59. Broken Arrow, OK, Housewife. Died Tuesday, November 1. Memorial services will be held Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 12:30 PM at Floral Haven Funeral Home with Pastor James Lacey officiating.. Floral Haven Funeral Home

