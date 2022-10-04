 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Raynes, Carl L., 73. Tulsa, Retired Ben

Raynes, Carl L., 73. Tulsa, Retired Ben E. Keith Food Services business development. Died Thursday, September 29. Service pending. Ninde Funeral Directors, Brookside Chapel

