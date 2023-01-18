 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Ray, Randy Gene, 49. Glenpool, OK, Welde

Ray, Randy Gene, 49. Glenpool, OK, Welder. Died Friday, January 13, 2023. Memorial Service will be 3:00 p.m., Friday, at Moore's Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home

