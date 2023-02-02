Ray, Donna Lee, 67. Tulsa, receptionist for Tulsa Teachers Credit Union. Died Sunday, January 29. Visitation Sunday from 12 - 5 pm. Service Monday at 11 am at Floral Haven's Rose Chapel. Floral Haven Funeral Home
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.