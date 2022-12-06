Rausch, Robert Walter, 93. Tulsa, CPA an

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Rausch, Robert Walter, 93. Tulsa, CPA and Army Veteran. Died Saturday, December 3. Mass 10AM Wednesday, Church of the Madalene, Tulsa, Ok. Moore's Rosewood Chapel

