Raska, John, 63

Coweta. Raska, John, 63. Truck Driver. Died Sunday, September 4. Visitation was held 5-7pm, on Wednesday, at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 11am, Thursday, at First Freewill Baptist Church, Broken Arrow.. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow

