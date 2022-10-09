 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Rankin, Taylor, 42. Bixby, Bank Teller

Rankin, Taylor, 42. Bixby, Bank Teller Supervisor. Died Wednesday, October 5. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 15, at Five Oaks Lodge, Jenks. Rivercrest Cremation

