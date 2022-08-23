 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Ramona. Hollowell, Sharon Rose, 68. homemaker. Died Friday, August 12. Memorial Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, at Current Church.. Moore's Memory Chapel

