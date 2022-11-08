 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Radford, Joseph B. "Britt", 68. Tulsa

  • 0

Radford, Joseph B. "Britt", 68. Tulsa, The Radford Company owner. Died Thursday, November 3. Memorial service 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 9 at Trinity Episcopal Church. Ninde Funeral & Cremation

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert