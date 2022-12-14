 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Pyle, Cathie, 74. Tulsa, Housewife. Died Sunday, December 4th. Funeral service will be 10:00 AM, Friday, December 16th, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel. Floral Haven Funeral Home

