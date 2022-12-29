Putnam, Barbara, 86. Tulsa, Secretary fo

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Putnam, Barbara, 86. Tulsa, Secretary for the Girl Scouts of America. Died Sunday, December 25. Visitation will be held from 6-8pm on Thursday, December 29th at Moore Southlawn. Funeral Services will be held at 10am on Friday, December 30th at Moore Southlawn Funeral Home, 9350 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home

