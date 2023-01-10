 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Purdom, Mary Diane, 89. Glenpool

Purdom, Mary Diane, 89. Glenpool, Homemaker. Died Thursday, January 5. Funeral Service 1:00PM Tuesday Simple Church, Tulsa, OK. Schaudt's Glenpool-Bixby Funeral Service & Cremation Care Centers

